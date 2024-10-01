In January this year I wrote an article on UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) UWM Holdings: Poised For Continued Dominance In 2024 Despite Cyclical Economics and since then, UWM has done just that. I believe the company has set
UWM Holdings: Paving The Path To Success In The Mortgage Lending Industry
Summary
- UWMC is outpacing the S&P 500 with a 22% return YTD in 2024, positioning its share price to move higher with the next rate cut cycle.
- UWM's ability to excel in both purchase and refinance markets has fueled its growth, demonstrating resilience through the rate cycle and aligning itself for an oncoming refinancing & purchasing surge.
- While bullish on UWM’s long-term, housing market softening, recession indicators, and the company’s elevated payout ratio need improvement to ensure sustainable profitability for the company.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UWMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.