In January this year I wrote an article on UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC ) UWM Holdings: Poised For Continued Dominance In 2024 Despite Cyclical Economics and since then, UWM has done just that. I believe the company has set

I am a dividend growth & income investor with the goal of eliminating my emergency fund by generating income I own, continuously improving cash flow, and eliminating debt. I require high conviction in my portfolio of dividend-paying stocks and ETFs, which I select based on their performance, diversification, and sustainability to ensure peace of mind. Along the way, I share my unique insights and risk analyses. All the stocks and ETFs I discuss are managed through a taxable brokerage account, while my retirement accounts are 100% pre-tax and invested in the S&P 500.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UWMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.