BNY Mellon High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
Municipal bond (Muni's) yields were pressured higher during most of the 1st half of 2024, although a late June rate rally mitigated the impact. Muni yields followed US Treasury rates directionally and were further impacted by heavy new issue supply which neared the highest pace in a decade. The demand backdrop benefited from solid reinvestment activity from coupons and maturing bonds although mutual fund flows were tepid during 2nd quarter of 2024 (2Q24) adding only $0.3bn. The softness in bond prices during 2Q24 led valuations versus US Treasuries to cheapen toward more attractive levels with the 10-year Muni/UST ratio ending the quarter near 65%, up from 61% at the end of previous quarter. Looking ahead elevated rate volatility could arise as the election approaches although history shows that municipal returns have been mostly favorable during the 4th quarter of US election years.
Performance Summary
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Fund's Class I shares returned 1.36%, excluding sales charges. In comparison, the Fund's unmanaged benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Municipal Bond Index, returned -0.02% for the same period.
Average Annual Total Returns (6/30/24)
|
Share Class / Inception Date
|
3 Month
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Class A (NAV) 2/18/18
|
1.30%
|
3.09%
|
6.58%
|
-2.66%
|
0.61%
|
3.32%
|
Class A (4.50% max. load)
|
-3.29%
|
-1.53%
|
1.74%
|
-4.13%
|
-0.32%
|
2.85%
|
Class I (NAV) 2/18/18
|
1.36%
|
3.12%
|
6.83%
|
-2.42%
|
0.84%
|
3.57%
|
Bloomberg U.S. Municipal Bond Index
|
-0.02%
|
-0.40%
|
3.21%
|
-0.88%
|
1.16%
|
2.39%
The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Share price and investment return fluctuate, and an investor's shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Performance for periods less than 1 year is not annualized. Go to BNY Mellon Investment Management - Global Home - English for the fund's most recent month-end returns.
Total Expenses (6/30/24)
|Share Class
|
Gross1
|
Net2
|
Class A
|
1.01%
|
1.01%
|
Class I
|
0.79%
|
0.79%
|
[1] Gross expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund before any fee waivers or expense reimbursements.
[2] Net Expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, after any applicable fee waivers or expense reimbursements. The Net Expenses is the actual fund expense ratio applicable to investors. Not all classes of shares may be available to all investors or through all broker-dealer platforms.
The market's Federal Reserve (the "Fed") expectations remain the dominant driver of Treasury & municipal yields, and likely will be the key factor in driving rate direction for 2nd half of 2024. Economic data and inflation remain relatively resilient and have also shown signs of moderation. With Muni yields at levels last seen before the global financial crisis we believe it may be a compelling time to allocate to fixed income before potential Fed rate cuts take effect.
Performance Review
Security selection was the biggest contributor with credits in education, other health, and special tax most additive to relative performance. Sector allocation was also positive with overweight allocations to other health and education adding value. Broadly, the Fund's bias towards revenue bonds was a tailwind. Duration & yield curve positioning contribution was muted as positive contribution from overweights to the long part of the curve was offset by the Fund's longer duration posture.
Market Outlook
Municipal credit conditions continue to remain resilient despite softening economic conditions. For the state sector, the resiliency of credit conditions is supported by very high reserves and cash balances that have accumulated over the last few years. State & local governments' pension funding status has improved due to improved pension funding discipline and strong stock market performance. According to Milliman, the estimated funded status of the 100 largest US pension plans as of April 2024 was 77.6%. Nevertheless, several risk factors remain, including slower revenue growth, higher labor expenses, and rising property insurance costs associated with increasing natural disasters and their potential impact on home prices and migration.
From a sector perspective, we favor revenues such as public power and water/sewer utilities, which offer stability due their independent rate setting ability, essentiality, and relatively predictable cash flows. We are generally underweighting sectors that offer less yield premium such as state and local general obligation as well as pre-refunded bonds. Credit spreads overall have compressed significantly, lowering the yield compensation for adding risk. We continue to search for idiosyncratic opportunities among issues with attractive yields & improving fundamental credit outlooks.
With the winding down of federal aid stemming from COVID relief bills, municipal credits will need to demonstrate the ability to stand on their own. We continue to see good value in airport and toll road credits due to the recovery of air and vehicular travel respectively toward pre-pandemic levels. Mass transit remains challenged, in large part due to work-from-home arrangements that appear to be permanent. However, most transit agencies are heavily reliant on sales and transportation-related taxes (ex. fuel taxes) that have seen strong growth in recent years.
Healthcare is facing headwinds from rising labor and equipment costs while higher education is strained by weakening demographic trends and tuition affordability concerns. On balance, we prefer to focus on large, geographically diversified issuers with strong balance sheets able to withstand temporary periods of economic weakness.
We expect continued rate volatility near term and are targeting neutral to modestly long duration postures versus respective benchmarks. To capitalize on the value offered with longer 10-to-15 year maturities, for intermediate mandates we find a more barbelled portfolio as attractive, ahead of the Fed's potential easing cycle. A modest overweight to short bonds may continue to provide a yield benefit courtesy of the inverted curve slope while exposure to longer bonds may help limit reinvestment risk by securing potentially attractive yields for an extended period.
|
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional or visit BNY Mellon Investment Management - Global Home - English. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Risks
Bonds are subject generally to interest-rate, credit, liquidity, call, and market risks, to varying degrees. Generally, all other factors being equal, bond prices are inversely related to interest-rate changes and rate increases can cause price declines. High yield bonds involve increased credit and liquidity risk than higher-rated bonds and are considered speculative in terms of the issuer's ability to pay interest and repay principal on a timely basis. Municipal income may be subject to state and local taxes. Some income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for certain investors. Capital gains, if any, are taxable. The amount of public information available about municipal securities is generally less than that for corporate equities or bonds. Legislative changes, state and local economic and business developments, may adversely affect the yield and/or value of municipal securities. Other factors include the general conditions of the municipal securities market, the size of the offering, maturity of the obligation, and the rating of the issue. Treasuries-While the U.S. Government guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on its securities, portfolios that invest in such securities are not guaranteed and will fluctuate in value.
Asset allocation and diversification cannot ensure a profit or protect against loss in declining markets.
The Bloomberg US Municipal Bond Index is a widely accepted, unmanaged total return performance benchmark for the long-term, investment-grade, tax-exempt bond market. Reflects investments of dividends and, where applicable, capital gain distributions. Investors cannot invest directly in any index.
Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. A bond's duration is easily confused with its term or time to maturity because they are both measured in years. However, a bond's term is a linear measure of the years until repayment of principal is due; it does not change with the interest rate environment. Duration, on the other hand is non-linear and accelerates as time to maturity lessens. Liquidity describes the degree to which an asset or security can be quickly bought or sold in the market at a price reflecting its intrinsic value. In other words: the ease of converting it to cash. Basis points (bps) refers to a common unit of measure for interest rates and other percentages in finance. One basis point is equal to 1/100th of 1%, or 0.01, or 0.0001, and is used to denote the percentage change in a financial instrument. Milliman Corporate Pension Funding Study and Index. The study evaluates funded ratios, changes to liabilities, market value of assets, and pension expense for the 100 largest pensions of publicly traded U.S. corporations, while the index reports on a monthly basis based on changes in prevailing interest rates and representative investment return indices. The Municipal/Treasury Ratio, M/T ratio or muni-Treasury ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison.
Definitions
Q is quarter. NAV is Net Asset Value. YTD is Year to Date. FDIC is Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
This material has been provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular investment product, strategy, investment manager or account arrangement, and should not serve as a primary basis for investment decisions. Prospective investors should consult a legal, tax or financial professional in order to determine whether any investment product, strategy or service is appropriate for their particular circumstances. Views expressed are those of the author stated and do not reflect views of other managers or the firm overall. Views are current as of the date of this publication and subject to change. This information contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets or expectations, and is only current as of the date indicated. There is no assurance that such events or expectations will be achieved, and actual results may be significantly different from that shown here. The information is based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. References to specific securities, asset classes and financial markets are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as recommendations.
Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.
Investment advisory services in North America are provided by Insight North America LLC, a registered investment adviser and regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Insight North America LLC is associated with other global investment managers that also (individually and collectively) use the corporate brand Insight Investment and may be referred to as "Insight" or "Insight Investment." Insight is a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., Insight North America, LLC (the fund's sub-adviser) and BNY Mellon Securities Corporation are companies of BNY. BNY, BNY Mellon and Bank of New York Mellon are the corporate brands of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may be used to reference the corporation as a whole and/or its various subsidiaries generally. © 2024 BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, distributor, 240 Greenwich Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10286.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.