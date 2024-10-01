Over the past couple of weeks, I have published several articles elaborating on my investment approach to achieve the 10-year goal of ~ $50,000 in annual portfolio income. In a nutshell, the strategy revolves around investing in 5 - 8% yielding securities that
SCHD: Why It Should Be Considered By Retirement Income Investors
Summary
- My strategy aims for $50,000 annual portfolio income in 10 years by investing in 5-8% yielding, inflation-protected securities with low financial risk.
- While the typical instruments to accommodate this objective are pure value stocks that lie in BDC, MLP and REIT segments, SCHD is a clear exception.
- In this article I elaborate on why I have included SCHD in my portfolio and why, in my opinion, it deserves a place in most retirement income seeking portfolios.
- Plus, I explain why the probabilities are high for SCHD to generate decent total returns in the near future on top of the attractive long-term return element.
