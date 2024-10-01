Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Raphael Lacava as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
MicroStrategy's Valuation Journey: Bitcoin's Power And Cheap Debt
Summary
- MicroStrategy's innovative strategy of leveraging cheap debt to invest in Bitcoin has significantly increased its market cap from $1.44 billion to over $30 billion in five years.
- By issuing non-recourse debt at sub-1% interest rates and consistently buying Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has created a self-sustaining cycle of stock price appreciation.
- The company’s increasing Bitcoin per share metric offers direct exposure to Bitcoin’s growth, positioning MicroStrategy as a pioneer in a new corporate treasury model.
- While the potential for exponential growth exists, risks include Bitcoin's volatility and regulatory challenges, which could impact MicroStrategy's balance sheet and debt servicing.
