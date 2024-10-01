Whirlpool: 6.5% Yielding Strong Buy

Oct. 01, 2024 7:00 AM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Whirlpool offers a 6.5% yield, 24% CAGR potential through 2026, and is 35% historically undervalued, making it an attractive investment despite its high volatility.
  • The company is expected to recover 67% EPS by 2029, driven by economic growth, tax cuts, and AI economic boosts, leading to a 133% return potential.
  • WHR's speculative nature stems from its cyclical industry and high volatility, but its strong dividend history and improving balance sheet provide confidence.
  • Political risks, such as potential tariff wars, could impact WHR's performance, but its current fundamentals justify a significant upside in the next five years.

Dishwasher

Jaroslav74/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Bottom-Line Upfront

Reasons To Like Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

  • Blue-Chip Quality (Safety score 79%)
  • Near Anti-Bubble valuation (8.7X 2025 earnings)
  • 6.5% yield
  • 26% CAGR total return potential through 2026.

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.59K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WHR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News