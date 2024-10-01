Grupo Aval: Still On The Right Track To Recover
Summary
- Grupo Aval is poised for recovery due to Colombia's improving macroeconomic conditions, interest rate cuts, and a declining inflation rate.
- The Colombian economy shows signs of recovery with GDP growth, increased domestic demand, and investment, which should benefit Grupo Aval's profitability.
- Grupo Aval's net interest margin is expected to expand as rate cuts reduce funding costs, with management optimistic about future loan growth.
- Shares are still a buy with price target unchanged at $3.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
