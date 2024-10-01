AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is going through a business transformation; they began in 1992 selling speech compression technology and expanded into routers and media gateways. AUDC is a world leader in Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology and has built its business selling
AudioCodes Moves To SaaS, Gen AI, And Conversational AI
Summary
- AudioCodes is transitioning from declining legacy products to a recurring revenue model, focusing on managed services and AI integration with Microsoft Teams.
- Despite impressive growth in new services, intense competition and geopolitical risks pose significant challenges to AUDC's future success.
- The current valuation suggests AUDC shares are overvalued, but the solid balance sheet and dividend yield might make it attractive for income-focused investors.
