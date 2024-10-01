FTSL: When A Hold Is A Hold

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.73K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF is used as a prime example of a "Hold" investment, emphasizing its stable dividend yield and low volatility.
  • The thesis discusses potential downside risks, such as rising default rates and interest rate hikes, and outlines scenarios that could lead to a "Sell" rating.
  • The article clarifies the distinction between "Hold" and "Sell" ratings in investment analysis, focusing on dividend-paying securities with limited upside potential.
  • While FTSL is negatively affected by lower Fed Funds and SOFR levels, the fund offers an attractive dividend versus its volatility for the current base case.
finger poking colourful shapes

We Are

Thesis

There seems to be some confusion among certain investors between a 'Hold' and a 'Sell' rating. Some of our articles that downgrade names from 'Buy' to 'Hold' have somehow been interpreted as a 'Sell' rating somehow. From our standpoint, we employ the generic financial services mantra of entering or buying an investment

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.73K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTSL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News