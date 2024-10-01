Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) operates casino resorts with locations in Macau with the City of Dreams, Studio City, Altria, and Mocha Clubs resorts, in Philippines with the City of Dreams Manila resort, and in Cyprus with the
Melco Resorts Has Been Left Financially Distressed
Summary
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has faced significant challenges in past years from China's response to COVID, as tourism in Macau has suffered greatly.
- While Macau's tourism has recovered and the Chinese economy looks to gain from stimulus measures, remaining strict VIP casino guidelines continue to pressure the overall performance.
- Melco's relatively low margin level and high debt leverage risks to investors, and pose a major risk. Melco's real estate holdings should still provide a good safety net.
- The MLCO stock's valuation looks fair, but I suggest caution as the high debt highly leverages shareholders' returns.
