Petrobras: Double-Upgrade To Buy On New Exploration And Stable Management
Summary
- Petrobras' new strategic plan to reportedly focus more on the core exploration & production business, with fixed allocations to low carbon M&A cut out.
- PBR should be able to repeat its highly successful offshore playbook in the Atlantic Margin and potentially Namibia, with geology in both comparable to the pre-salt, in our view.
- Political risks remain, yet with new management looking the most stable since the 2022 election and their commitment to the new plan, we see most recent concerns derisked.
- With valuation having become more favorable relative to the wider sector, we double-raise shares to overweight and increase our price target by 15% to $20/sh (~36% upside).
