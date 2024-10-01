In recent years, I have become more discerning as to where I put my hard-earned capital to work. This is because, in the past seven years, I have taken a handful of capital losses with my capital allocation.
Enbridge: This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Still Buyable Now
Summary
- Enbridge is just outside of my portfolio's top 20 holdings.
- The midstream juggernaut's adjusted EBITDA climbed higher in the second quarter.
- ENB enjoys investment-grade credit ratings from the major rating agencies.
- The midstream operator's shares could be priced at a 7% discount to fair value.
- The Company could be positioned for strong annual total returns for the foreseeable future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.