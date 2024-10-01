Broadstone Net Lease: 6% Yield, Dividend Growth, High Margin Of Safety

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.5K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an industrial-oriented REIT with strong dividend pay-out metrics, sustainable FFO growth, and a healthy, well-leased portfolio.
  • The trust offers a solid 6% yield and focuses on dividend growth, making it a compelling choice for passive income investors.
  • BNL's strategic shift towards industrial properties, driven by eCommerce growth, positions it for continued FFO and dividend growth.
  • Despite potential risks from reliance on industrial acquisitions, BNL's financial health and portfolio management support a positive risk/reward outlook.

REIT Real Estate Investment Housing Background

filo

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is an industrial-oriented real estate investment trust with strong dividend pay-out metrics, growing funds from operations and a healthy portfolio profile.

The trust is seeing sustainable FFO growth as it invests consistently into

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.5K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BNL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BNL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BNL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News