Gaming And Leisure Properties Closes A Land Deal Reinforcing Its 'Buy' Rating

Summary

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties completed a $250M land acquisition in Chicago, securing an 8% cap rate, with further investments planned in partnership with Bally's Corporation.
  • GLPI's total investment in the Chicago project will reach $1.19B, projected to yield a blended 8.4% initial return, enhancing AFFO gradually until December 2026.
  • The Chicago land purchase is a key milestone, supporting one of the Company's most crucial partnerships and investment projects of the upcoming years.
  • GLPI's cost of capital is estimated at 6.6%, resulting in a solid 1.8% spread, with potential free cash flow further increasing investment effectiveness.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Closed A Land Deal Constituting A Noticeable Milestone

On July 15, 2024, I published an article in Seeking Alpha covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and its newly signed term

