Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) has remained true to its core, missing growth opportunities in the meantime. It is great at what it does, but it could have achieved a lot more, which investors still expect it to do.

The Alpha Oracle is a boutique, multi-platform investment research organization dedicated to providing actionable ideas to investors. Our mission is to offer:- Unbiased Research: Insights based on rigorous data analysis and objective observations.- A Safe Haven: Escape the noise of the financial markets with our focused and clear analyses.- Community Engagement: Join a community of like-minded investors to discuss and share ideas.- Contrarian Perspectives: Explore alternative viewpoints that challenge popular beliefs and conventional wisdom.We are aware that being right is not enough in financial markets. Therefore, ideas discussed on our platforms are not investment advice, but solely our opinion.Our website will be available soon, combining our stock analysis here on Seeking Alpha with broader theses and a weekly newsletter, a condensed summary of insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.