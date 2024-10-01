LiDAR Battle: US Proposals Strengthen Ouster But Leave Consumer Sectors Exposed To Chinese Competition

Summary

  • The House China Select Committee and Department of Commerce propose bans on Chinese LiDAR and connected vehicle technology, posing challenges and opportunities for Western companies like Ouster.
  • Ouster could benefit from the U.S. Department of Transportation's infrastructure bill, leveraging its Blue City platform and digital flash sensor technology.
  • Chinese companies like Hesai and Robosense dominate the LiDAR market, threatening Western firms' competitiveness and raising national security concerns.
  • Ouster remains a compelling investment, potentially emerging as the "First Solar" of LiDAR, despite market turmoil and geopolitical tensions.

USA against China Trade War and Sanctions

da-kuk

Background

The concept of "survival of the fittest" is a core principle of capitalism, wherein in free-market economies, the best solutions tend to produce the most significant financial benefits. However, additional complexities arise when facing geopolitical adversaries in the global economy.

In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

