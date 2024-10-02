2024 Market Prediction Competition Update

In November 2023, we asked Seeking Alpha analysts for their market outlook for 2024, using the S&P 500 as the proxy.

Supported by their qualitative arguments, we invited analysts to forecast where the S&P would close on December 31, 2024.

2024 Expectations and Performance So Far

Prior to the start of 2024, the consensus view was for a gain of 4% (based on the median) and a gain of only 0.1% (based on the mean) in the S&P this year.

Although a YTD chart shows a classic move from the lower left to the upper right (with a gain of ~20%), it was not without significant volatility, especially at the beginning of August.

Closest Forecasts At The Current S&P Level

The analysts with the closest end-of-year S&P estimates (as of September 30, 2024 with the S&P at 5,762) are as follows:

1) Kirk Spano, year-end prediction of 5,720

2) Lance Brofman, year-end prediction of 5,878

3) Toma Hentea, year-end prediction of 5,625

We’re looking forward to providing a final update in the new year. Prize money for the 3 closest S&P predictions will be awarded as follows:

First place: $1,500

Second place: $1,000

Third place: $500

