Realty Income: Still A Buy, But Clouds Are Forming
Summary
- We are maintaining our buy recommendation for Realty Income due to a wide investment spread and a track record of strong total returns above the cost of equity.
- Realty Income's current cap rate of 7.90% and cost of capital at 6.39% yield a healthy investment spread of 151 basis points.
- In addition, the Free Standing Retail REIT sector is now valued within a range that would facilitate an increase in transaction volume.
- An important risk is that the healthy investment spread is likely to compress as competitors enter the market.
- Bad debt as a percentage of revenue from store closing and tenants in financial distress is another potential source of narrowing investment spreads.
