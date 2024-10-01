Realty Income: Still A Buy, But Clouds Are Forming

Summary

  • We are maintaining our buy recommendation for Realty Income due to a wide investment spread and a track record of strong total returns above the cost of equity.
  • Realty Income's current cap rate of 7.90% and cost of capital at 6.39% yield a healthy investment spread of 151 basis points.
  • In addition, the Free Standing Retail REIT sector is now valued within a range that would facilitate an increase in transaction volume.
  • An important risk is that the healthy investment spread is likely to compress as competitors enter the market.
  • Bad debt as a percentage of revenue from store closing and tenants in financial distress is another potential source of narrowing investment spreads.

Introduction and Previous Coverage

We have previously written on Realty Income (NYSE:O) in March of this year. In the March article, we recommended the stock and remarked that while the 86 basis points of spread is below their

I am a CFA charterholder and a CIPM certificant. Professionally, I assist firms comply with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). The GIPS Standards has to do with how investment performance is calculated and presented by asset managers, pension funds, endowments and foundations. Previous to my current profession, I owned and operated a small business. I helped built the business from the ground floor and diversified its revenue stream. I have a firsthand experience of looking for avenues to expand margins and manage costs. I also created a portfolio to reallocate capital externally. This increased my investment universe and mitigated the risk of a concentrated position in a private business. I have a fundamental, bottom-up approach to my research. I read 10-Ks and listen to earnings calls. I recast financial statements to focus on true economic earnings and avoid elaborate models that could lead to false precision. I believe my background and experience gives me the requisite tools to sift through the information and assess a company's competitive position. I have a meaningful amount of my net worth invested. I am a conservative, long-term investor and rely on dividends to pay for some expenses. My portfolio is tilted towards companies with above-average sustainable profitability that pass value-oriented criteria.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

