Master limited partnerships (MLPs) are an overlooked investment category that offer notable portfolio benefits headlined by healthy yields around 7%. MLPs have seen standout performance in recent years, helped by solid free cash flow generation and a focus on returning excess cash
Making The Case For MLPs With AMZ
Summary
- MLP yields of ~7% are backed by positive dividend trends and fee-based businesses that generate stable cash flows.
- Beyond income, MLPs provide diversification benefits, real asset exposure, and more defensive energy exposure.
- MLPs are expected to continue generating free cash flow and returning excess cash to investors through distribution growth primarily but also through opportunistic buybacks.
