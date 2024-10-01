Lock In A Phenomenal Yield With Pfizer

Oct. 01, 2024 12:28 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA Stock4 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Pfizer's stock has declined by 50% over several years, yet it maintains a nearly 6% dividend yield, making it a valuable long-term investment.
  • The company's quarterly performance includes $13.3 billion in revenue, $2.7 billion in R&D expenditures, and a $0.6 adjusted EPS, with respectable growth.
  • Pfizer's oncology investments, including the $40 billion Seagen acquisition, show substantial YoY revenue growth and a robust pipeline of new drugs.
  • Despite industry risks, Pfizer's strong cash flow, significant R&D spending, and ability to pay down debt make it an undervalued company with impressive shareholder returns.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Covid-19 Vaccine

carmengabriela

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) hasn't been becoming famous off of obesity drugs like many other pharmaceutical companies. In fact, the company has seen weakness in its share price, which has declined roughly 50% over the last several years. Despite that, the company has continued to

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
34.53K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News