ewg3D

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Stocks sink, oil gains as reports say Iran attack is 'imminent.' (0:15) Disney downgraded on parks competition. (2:29) Nvidia rival files for IPO. (3:52)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, several news outlets reported, citing a senior White House official.

An attack would mark a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, whose proxies include Hamas and Hezbollah.

The prospect of Mideast conflict escalation pushed commodity prices higher and equity prices lower, along with yields. Israel on Tuesday started a ground incursion in Lebanon, with the Israeli military saying troops are seeking Hezbollah targets in the border area.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) prices continued to approach the record high as spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) rose 1%.

Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) erased losses after the reports. WTI (CL1:COM) jumped up 3.7% to above $70/barrel. Brent (CO1:COM) moved up 3.5%. Brent had declined as much as 2.5% earlier in the day, while WTI crude dropped 2.7%.

U.S. stocks also sold off. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) led the declines off nearly -2%, while the S&P (SP500) fell 1.2% and the Dow (DJI) dropped 0.7%.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 7 basis points to 3.72%, and the 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 5 basis points to 3.60%.

Looking to the U.S. economy, it’s JOLTS time. The number of job openings in the U.S. climbed to 8.040M in August from 7.711M in July, significantly more than the 7.640M expected.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey also showed that the hires rate dipped to 3.3% in August from 3.4% in the prior month, while the quits rate declined to 1.9%, its lowest level since June 2020. That’s down from 2.1% in the previous month.

Economist Ernie Tedeschi says: "The labor market will not reflect the effects of rate cuts for a while. In the meantime, JOLTS continues to show a remarkably low-churn, low-hiring, low-layoff labor market. The hires rate is down to 2013... levels. But the layoffs rate is below any pre-pandemic level.”

The Fed cut pendulum has swung back to 25 basis points at the November meeting from 50. The odds are now 60% for a quarter-point cut following a somewhat more hawkish speech from Fed Chairman Jay Powell on Monday.

Also today, the ISM Manufacturing index remained unchanged at 47.2 in September vs. trailing the 47.6 consensus. That marks the sixth straight month in which U.S. manufacturing activity has contracted.

Among active stocks today, a more conservative outlook for its Parks division prompted a downgrade to Disney (DIS) at Raymond James. The firm cut its rating to Market Perform from Outperform, noting several headwinds that could limit the stock’s upside potential over the next 12–18 months.

Analyst Ric Prentiss said,“Parks attendance and pricing power are slowing meaningfully." Parks also face another major headwind next summer with the opening of Universal’s (CMCSA) Epic Universe park in Orlando, which will “significantly” increase potential competition in Disney’s largest market.

Boeing (BA) is looking to raise at least $10 billion through a share sale to replenish cash reserves exhausted by an ongoing strike. That’s according to Bloomberg.

Shares are down around 40% this year, putting them on course for its worst annual return since the financial crisis in 2008. The cash-strapped planemaker is working with advisers to explore its options, but an equity raise is unlikely to happen for at least a month, assuming the company can resolve the strike.

And NIO (NIO) hit a new high after announcing record-breaking vehicle deliveries for September and the third quarter of 2024.

In September, the EV maker delivered 21,181 vehicles, marking a 35.4% Y/Y increase and a 5.0% M/M improvement. This included 20,349 vehicles from NIO's premium brand and 832 vehicles from its family-oriented brand, ONVO. Q3 saw 61,855 vehicles delivered, an 11.6% Y/Y growth.

In other news of note, AI startup Cerebras Systems has filed for an initial public offering. No terms have been disclosed, but the company applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “CBRS.”

Citigroup Global Markets and Barclays Capital are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Cerebras is one of several startups looking to capitalize on surging demand for semiconductors that power AI in a market that is currently dominated by Nvidia (NVDA).

The company, which designs processors for AI training and inference, claims to have solved a decades-long problem in the computer industry’s history—developing chips as big as full silicon wafers. In late August, Cerebras introduced an AI inference solution, which it says is 20x faster than Nvidia GPU-based hyperscale clouds.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, with Q3 in the rearview mirror, Wells Fargo is outwith its Q4 tactical ideas list. These are stocks with significant quarterly catalysts that could drive meaningful upside or downside.

Of the 10 names, eight of them are tactically Overweight and the other two are Underweight.

Among the Overweight names are Las Vegas Sands (LVS), where the “4Q setup is attractive with Macau EBITDA bottoming (constr. disruption peaks in 3Q), Londoner casino opening early/in-time for Golden Week, and self-help positioning LVS well into '25 as both an idiosyncratic story and a Macau/China macro play.”

And Myriad Genetics (MYGN), which has a strong “risk/reward ahead of several potential catalysts, including an analyst day.”

“We believe MYGN can sustain +double-digit growth into '25 and see scope for upward revisions and multiple expansion (~25% discount to peers),” analysts said.

Tesla (TSLA) features as an Underweight tactical call.

“We have an Underweight rating on TSLA. We see declining delivery growth driven by lower demand and diminished return on price cuts. We estimate auto gross margin ex-credits fall by ~400bps y/y given lower volumes and continued effective price cutting,” Wells Fargo said.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.