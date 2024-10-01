Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Assessing The Impact Of The Negative CHMP Opinion

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite the CHMP's negative opinion on pegcetacoplan for GA in Europe, Apellis still has significant growth potential in the U.S. and other markets.
  • The U.S. market remains crucial for Apellis, with SYFOVRE being the first approved GA treatment, expected to capture a large market share.
  • Apellis' strong cash position and promising pipeline, including potential approvals for C3G and IC-MPGN, provide a buffer against the European setback.
  • I am cautiously optimistic and will wait for a strong reversal setup before committing to a sizeable buy order in APLS.

Beautiful, Sharp, Intelligent Elderly Senior Caucasian Woman"s Unique Speckled Pretty Eyes and Face in the Summer Outdoors

Jeremy Poland

It has been almost a year since my previous Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) article, where I discussed the company's C3 inhibitor technology, as well as the prospects for their flagship treatment, pegcetacoplan. Despite my trepidation about the company's premium

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.93K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News