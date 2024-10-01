Major Asset Classes: September 2024 Performance Review

Summary

  • Emerging markets stocks surged in September, delivering the lead performance for the major asset classes, based on a set of ETFs.
  • Vanguard Emerging Markets rose a sizzling 7.3% in September, beating the rest of the field by a wide margin.
  • Foreign property and US real estate investment trusts continued to post strong gains last month.

A hand taking a section of a pie chart

Richard Drury

Emerging markets stocks surged in September, delivering the lead performance for the major asset classes, based on a set of ETFs. Real estate shares were also strong performers last month, extending recent strength for these stocks. Commodities, once again, were the downside outlier.

