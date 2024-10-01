XNTK: An Equal-Weighted Tech Fund With Short-Term Potential
Summary
- SPDR NYSE Technology ETF tracks the NYSE Technology Index, focusing on U.S.-listed tech stocks, with an expense ratio of 0.35%.
- XNTK's annual rebalancing strategy limits long-term outperformance by trimming top performers, unlike market-cap-weighted funds like QQQ.
- XNTK's portfolio trades at a forward P/E of 26.64x, with a potential IRR of 9-12%, or perhaps higher, but carries high beta risk.
- XNTK offers high short- to medium-term IRR potential, but long-term investors may prefer market-cap-weighted funds for sustained growth.
