Marvell Technology: It's Time To Get More Constructive (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Marvell Technology's stock has not made a great deal of progress since we last covered it and is effectively down by 9%.
- We are now revising our rating from a HOLD to a BUY.
- The AI-related momentum is proving to be better than expected, whilst the non-data center related segments have stabilized and are looking to grow from a low base.
- MRVL is staring at sturdy topline growth of 28%, on average, between FY25-FY27, and even better earnings CAGR of 58% during the same period.
- Forward P/E valuations look cheap relative to history, and the risk-reward on the charts looks encouraging.
