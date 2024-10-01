The S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year, despite the fact that a very contentious U.S. election looms on the horizon amid many companies pulling back on spending amid expectations for a cooler macroeconomic environment. Against this backdrop, investors should be
Arista Networks: Richly Valued For Middling Growth Prospects
Summary
- The S&P 500's 20% rise this year presents an opportunity to lock in gains, especially for stocks driven by AI momentum like Arista Networks.
- After a 60% rise in Arista's shares this year, I'm continuing to recommend a sell on the risks of decelerating growth and a potentially lower margin profile in the quarter ahead.
- Arista's AI-driven revenue growth may not be sustainable if early investments in infrastructure don't sustain, and its 47x P/E multiple is significantly higher than competitors like Cisco and Juniper.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.