Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) is a LiDAR vendor that has developed solid-state LiDAR technology, enabling long-range and high-resolution systems for the automotive industry. While Luminar's losses are large and its balance sheet is weak, the company expects production to ramp in the near future.
Luminar: Balance Sheet And Competition Concerns Overwhelm Potential Upside
Summary
- Luminar's solid-state LiDAR technology offers high-resolution, long-range capabilities, but faces significant competition from other LiDAR vendors and alternative sensors like cameras and imaging radar.
- The company expects revenue to ramp over the next few years as LiDARs are deployed into consumer vehicles.
- While Luminar should see significant growth, the company's losses are large, and it has a relatively weak balance sheet.
- My primary concern is the long-term importance of LiDAR as the capabilities of alternative technologies continues to improve.
