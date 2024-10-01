Forward Air: Making Some Progress After A Considerable Mess

Oct. 01, 2024 5:45 PM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD) Stock
Summary

  • Forward Air Corporation's acquisition of Omni Logistics led to significant debt and operating losses, causing a sharp decline in share price and investor confidence.
  • New management has made strides, improving EBITDA and addressing leverage concerns, though the freight market remains soft and earnings are still under pressure.
  • Despite improvements, the company's financial situation remains precarious, with net debt exceeding equity valuation and realistic earnings not yet viable.
  • While the risk-reward ratio has improved, I remain cautious and see no need to take a heroic stance on Forward Air shares.

Carefree man jumping high in mid-air against blue sky

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In February, I concluded not to move forward with shares of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) after the company closed on the purchase of Omni Logistics. This deal saddled the business with

