Summary

  • Opera Limited's robust financial performance, driven by increased monetization and strategic focus on high-ARPU users, supports a "Buy" rating.
  • In Q2 2024, the company's revenue grew 17% YoY, with advertising revenue up 20% and search revenue up 15%, despite higher expenses.
  • Opera's strong cash position, generous dividend yield, and strategic investments in innovation and high-value markets indicate continued growth potential.
  • Based on my calculations, by the end of the next year, the OPRA stock should be trading for ~$19.3 apiece, 24.9% higher than today.
  • The market seems to be missing this opportunity by valuing the stock as a stagnant value play.
Internet browser wars

istanbulimage

Intro & Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in late May 2023, when it was trading at $14.38/share. Since then, it's been a volatile ride for investors, but the medium-term upward trend kept going (with major setbacks though).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OPRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

