Software stocks endured some selling pressure and steep underperformance compared to more AI-related semiconductor equities at times in 2023 and earlier this year. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) struggled versus the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (
IGV: Not A Bargain P/E, But One Technical Pattern Catches My Attention (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- IGV has outperformed SMH recently, driven by better price action and a slightly lower P/E, leading me to upgrade it from a hold to a buy.
- Despite a high P/E ratio, IGV's long-term EPS growth and PEG ratio just above 2x make it attractive.
- The ETF's bullish technical pattern, including a potential cup and handle breakout, suggests strong price trends into year-end and next year.
- Seasonally favorable months and high average daily volume support a positive outlook for IGV, despite some concentration and volatility risks.
