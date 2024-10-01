Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) - created in 2021 by the merger of FCA and Peugeot Groupe - has been the wayward child of the global auto industry for the past several months, contending with a series of operational and
Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Stellantis, Meaning Shares Have Nowhere To Go But Up
Summary
- Stellantis will reduce bloated inventory a quarter earlier than planned, resulting in a big hit to Q4 results.
- UAW is threatening a strike, accusing the company of failing to live up to contract agreements.
- The Board undertakes a search for a new CEO ahead of Carlos Tavares’s contract expiration.
- Shares are deeply undervalued and should bounce back once current difficulties are resolved.
