Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Duchene - Chief Executive Officer

Bhadresh Patel - Chief Operating Officer

Jenn Ryu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for the first quarter ended August 24, 2024. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release issued today. Today's press release can be viewed in the Investors Relations section of RGP's website and filed today with the SEC.

Also during this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives and strategies and the anticipated financial performance of the company. Such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see the Risk Factors section in RGP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 25, 2024, for a discussion of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's business, results of operations and financial condition to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made during this call.

I'll now turn the call over to RGP's CEO, Kate Duchene.

Kate Duchene

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining.

Bhadresh Patel, our Chief Operating Officer, and Jenn Ryu, our Chief Financial Officer, are with me today to discuss Q1 results, operating updates