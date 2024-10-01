A few weeks ago, I published "Alibaba Call Options: Michael Burry Backs Up The Truck," where I analyzed the recent developments and catalysts for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock. I concluded that the best way to play it would
Alibaba Call Options Update: It's Time To Sell Puts After The Rally
Summary
- Recent Chinese stimulus has driven Alibaba stock up, validating my recommendation to buy long-dated call options for explosive upside while capping downside.
- With BABA's implied volatility at extreme highs, it's time to close long calls and start selling out-of-the-money puts to capitalize on premium decay.
- Shorting puts expiring in under 60 days offers a reasonable risk-reward, given the high IV and the Chinese government's support for economic stability.
- Alibaba's strong fundamentals, massive buyback program, and potential in AI make shorting puts a compelling strategy amidst current market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.