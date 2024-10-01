Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference October 1, 2024 3:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Erick Lucera - CFO

Cristi Barnett - VP Corporate Communications and IR

Conference Call Participants

Geulah Livshits - Chardan

Geulah Livshits

I'm Geulah Livshits, a biotech analyst at Chardan and it’s my pleasure to introduce Erick Lucera, our CFO; and Cristi Barnett, VP Corporate Communications and IR at Editas. Thank you both for joining us today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geulah Livshits

Most in the room are likely familiar with Editas but maybe you guys can start with a high level interview of Editas's platform and programs and then highlight some catalyst for the remainder of the year.

Erick Lucera

Thanks for having us. It’s an honor to be here and thank you for all the great work that you guys have done across the biotech community and things that I know and love. Editas, as you may know, is a gene editing company. We were born out of the Harvard MIT Broad with the license to the foundational Cas9, Cas12 enzyme patents that we have, that give us broad applicability across the gene editing spectrum.

Company was founded about 10 years ago, IPO'd about six years ago, and currently, as we sit now, I think we're at the most exciting point in the company's history, as we not only have human data for our reni-cel product for sickle cell disease, but we're also expanding into the in vivo gene editing.

Reni-cel is autologous. It is very much an individual personalized medicine. Whereas in vivo will be something that we can do much more efficiently in access of much broader population of patients. It will truly be one of the most innovative things in all of medical history.

So we're really excited