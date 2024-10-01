Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is moving on with its hospital lease business without its biggest previous tenant, Steward Health Care. The real estate investment trust officially severed the relationship with its former biggest operator and, as a consequence, Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust: Not As Bad As It Seems
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust's recent dividend cut and separation from Steward Health Care enhance its sustainability and restructuring potential, despite reducing passive income appeal.
- The trust's asset disposals and debt repayments are stabilizing measures, with $2.5 billion in assets sold YTD, aiming to reduce its $9.45 billion debt.
- MPW's stock has surged post-Steward Health Care exit, with a bullish technical profile and potential short squeeze driving short-term price increases.
- A 43% discount to book value and improved dividend coverage metrics suggest undervaluation, with potential for higher valuation as restructuring progresses.
