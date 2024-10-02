Hi there, welcome to my profile. My name is Eugenio Catone, I live in Italy and I am 26 years old. In 2023 I graduated in Business Administration and I am completing my studies. My interest in financial markets started about 5 years ago when I accidentally came across a video about trading. That was the spark that introduced me to a new world, but over time I realized that it was not my path: too many charts, lines, and not very concrete concepts for a pragmatic person like me. I needed something different and that I found in fundamental analysis. It is a totally different approach and one that evaluates the actual results achieved by a company rather than the candlesticks made by its price per share. That was the turning point for me and I have not stopped learning ever since. I mainly invest in stocks and ETFs; I prefer US companies but I often analyze European or Chinese companies as well. Being young, my investments always have a very long-term view; I often take a contrarian view. One of the sectors that interests me the most is banking, as I believe it is fundamental to understanding the health of an economy. I am also interested in Macroeconomics.Seeking Alpha is a way for me to express my opinion and meet new people. My articles are intended as pure entertainment and I hope you will find them interesting.