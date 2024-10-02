At this point, it seems like many people are starting to give up on the impact that Generative AI was supposed to have. After all, haven’t we already fallen into the dreaded “trough of disillusionment”? The tenor of media coverage, social
Latest GenAI Study Highlights Continued Enthusiasm But Also A Shifting Market
Summary
- The results from a new study by TECHnalysis Research show that not only are investments by businesses in GenAI-based initiatives continuing, but companies are also finding new sources of income to enable them.
- In addition to their continued enthusiasm for it, companies are starting to dramatically evolve their thinking about how and where their GenAI deployments are happening.
- Cloud-based GenAI efforts continue to dominate, and will undoubtedly remain the majority for some time to come, but a whopping 80% of survey respondents expressed some degree of interest in local deployments.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.