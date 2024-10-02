I have spent the last week reading "Shoe Dog", Phil Knight's memoir of how a runner on the Oregon University track team built one of the great shoe companies in the world, in Nike (
Just Do It! Brand Name Lessons From Nike's Troubles
Summary
- The broadest definition of a brand name is that it is recognized and remembered, either because of familiarity or association.
- Brand name value can show up in almost every input, with a more recognizable brand name leading to more sales, more pricing power (higher margins), and perhaps even less reinvestment and less risk.
- The pricing premium effect of brand name also becomes an effective device to strip companies that hold on to the delusion that their brand name values have value, long after they have lost their shine.
- The benefit of building a strong brand name is that it remains one of the most sustainable competitive advantages in business, with the advantages often lasting decades.
