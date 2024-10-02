Merchants Bancorp: A Shift To The Floating Preferred
Summary
- Merchants Bancorp's financial performance has been strong, with net interest income growing despite rising interest expenses.
- Loan and deposit growth remain robust, with year-over-year loan growth over 10% and deposits increasing by more than 6.5% in the second quarter.
- MBINO offers the best value among the preferred shares, with a floating rate tied to three-month SOFR plus 4.831%, providing higher cumulative dividends.
- Risks include potential loan performance issues and the impact of unexpected interest rate drops, which could affect MBINO and MBINM dividends.
