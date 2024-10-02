Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Philipp Brohl as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
British American Tobacco: Quality At A Huge Discount
- British American Tobacco is highly profitable, with earnings per share rising by 80% over the last decade, yet trades at less than 8x free cash flow.
- Despite a 30% increase in share price year-to-date, BTI offers an 8% dividend yield that will likely grow in the future.
- The Company's manageable debt levels and consistent cash flow, even during crises, make it an undervalued investment.
- British American Tobacco's long-term undervaluation presents a compelling investment opportunity, with no signs of being a dying company.
