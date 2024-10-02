The Chinese domestic steel market is going through a major downturn, affecting the industry around the globe, exacerbating global trade tensions, and increasing protectionism. We believe emerging markets (EM) debt investors would be wise to be wary, given the potential for the situation to
China's Steel Slump Creates Global Ripples
Summary
- The Chinese domestic steel market is going through a major downturn, affecting the industry around the globe, exacerbating global trade tensions, and increasing protectionism.
- China is by far the largest steel producer in the world; its economies of scale, cheaper input costs, and excess capacity allow domestic steel prices to be lower in comparable terms than in other regions, such as Europe and the United States.
- The downturn in the Chinese steel market is relevant for EM debt investors given the potential for the situation to impact the economy, drive political instability, and create trade tensions in many countries.
