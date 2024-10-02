Patient BOJ Weighs On The Yen, Hong Kong Reopens With A Bang, Middle East War Underpins Crude, While Dollar Consolidates
Summary
- The US dollar is mostly little changed today. The yen is the weakest of the G10 currencies. The Norwegian krone leads the major currencies higher after underperforming yesterday.
- Emerging market currencies are mostly softer.
- Asia-Pacific equities tumbled, but Hong Kong re-opened and both the Hang Seng and mainland stocks that trade continued their surge with 6-7% gains today.
- After losing about 1.4% over the past two sessions, Europe's STOXX 600 is slightly firmer.
- US index futures are trading with a heavier bias. The ADP private sector job estimate is the highlight of the day.
