Striking A Balance: What Port Disruptions Mean For Union Pacific

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
512 Followers

Summary

  • Union Pacific Corporation, a key player in U.S. rail transportation, faces potential impacts from the East and Gulf Coast dockworker strike, affecting supply chains and import volumes.
  • The strike could benefit Union Pacific short-term by increasing rail traffic from West Coast ports, but long-term disruptions may harm overall cargo volumes and customer confidence.
  • UNP's current valuation appears slightly high, with a P/E ratio of 22.38x; the stock might face pressure if the strike prolongs, presenting future buying opportunities.
  • I rate Union Pacific as a “Hold” due to its strong fundamentals and essential role in U.S. transportation, despite current valuation and strike-related risks.

Union Pacific Railroad train approaching

ElsvanderGun

Thesis

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is one of the biggest and best-known railroad companies in the U.S., around since July 1, 1862, when President Lincoln signed the Pacific Railway Act. The company played a major part

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
512 Followers
The mission of Grassroots Trading rests on the following principles: providing objective, unbiased, and balanced research, backed by solid data and completely void of emotional influences or preference for companies; focusing on small- to mid-cap companies, offering the Seeking Alpha investor compelling points of view on these often overlooked investment opportunities; and periodically identifying potential opportunities in large- and mega-cap companies, expanding the scope to provide encompassing coverage of the dynamic equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News