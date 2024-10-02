Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steve Richter as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Steve has over 30 years of experience as a financial analyst. The majority of his career has been spent as a credit analyst and then credit executive for various large banks and he spent a few years as a buy-side analyst, specializing in project finance deals, for several municipal bond funds at a large mutual fund provider. Steve has an undergraduate degree in finance and accounting, a masters in finance, completed a two-year, credit training program with a large money-center bank and was awarded the CFA designation. As a credit professional, Steve has developed a laser-focus on CASH FLOW. Nothing good happens when there is not sufficient cash flow.Steve has been investing his own money for over 25 years, first in rental real estate and mutual funds. He shifted his focus to individual stocks and options in 2010 and finished liquidating his real estate portfolio in 2022. For the first 10 years, his portfolio focused on growth stocks. Just before COVID, Steve repositioned his portfolio to focus on dividend stocks including REITS and BDCs. For the past ten years, Steve has generated double digit returns, including the past two years, despite repositioning the portfolio away from a growth-only focus. Today, Steve’s focus is on building a portfolio of undervalued stocks with solid fundamentals, including traditional companies in a variety of industries as well as REITS and BDCs. He benefits from a strong and growing dividend stream as well as capital appreciation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.