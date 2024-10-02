Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steve Richter as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Prospect Capital: The Yield Is Not Worth The Risk
Summary
- Prospect Capital has consistently failed to generate sufficient cash flow to cover dividends, leading to a significant risk of future dividend cuts.
- The company's NAV per share has declined substantially, eroding shareholder value due to poor financial management and unproductive investments.
- Issuing preferred stock has diluted common shareholders' value and further strained dividend coverage, with cash available for common dividends covering only 63% in FY 2024.
- The increasing use of PIK interest and rising preferred dividends are exacerbating the financial strain, making Prospect Capital a poor investment choice.
