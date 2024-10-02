I think it would be fair to say that one of the primary reasons why investors opt for dividend investing is the possibility to not having to spend a lot of time and dedicate loads of mental energy
The Beauty Of Not Having To Worry When Investing For Income
Summary
- When investing for recurring income, investors can define objectives that are agnostic about the market or generating alpha.
- Instead, the focus can be shifted towards becoming wealthier through recurring income in a stable and gradual process.
- Such approach introduces many practical benefits, and, in my opinion, improves the overall well-being.
- In the article, I elaborate on the benefits of income-focused investing, and describe the minimum criteria that have to be in place. Plus, I offer some relevant investment examples.
