L3Harris Technologies: A Mispriced Gem Among U.S. Defense Stocks
Summary
- L3Harris Technologies is an undervalued defense stock with strong performance, benefiting from geopolitical tensions and bipartisan support for military spending.
- The company’s LHX NeXt cost savings plan and strategic M&A, including Aerojet Rocketdyne, drive growth and operational efficiency.
- L3Harris offers a solid dividend yield, nearing Dividend Aristocrat status, and plans to increase dividends and continue its shares repurchase.
- Strong backlog, solid book-to-bill ratio, and macro tailwinds make L3Harris stock a compelling buy for value and dividend investors.
