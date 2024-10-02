The long-term performance forecast for the Global Market Index (GMI) continued to edge lower in September. Today’s revised estimate marks the third straight month of decline for GMI, an unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes
Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - October 2, 2024
Summary
- GMI’s long-term estimate slipped to an annualized 6.7% performance, down from 6.8% in the previous month.
- US equities are still a downside outlier for expected return relative to its history and the various asset classes that comprise GMI.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)