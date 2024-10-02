Just about a year ago, I wrote here about Cassava Biosciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). It's a pretty tangled story, and I won't try to recapitulate it all in this post. But it's about their drug candidate
Cassava's Alzheimer's Therapy: A Confidence Bet
Summary
- The research behind Cassava Sciences’ Alzheimer’s drug candidate, simufilam, and the idea of targeting a brain protein called filamin, is based on a series of papers from a group at CUNY and other associated researchers that have come under a great deal of scrutiny for what appears to be altered data.
- Now the SEC has fined the company $40 million, with individual fines for two of its former executives.
- The numbers appear to allegedly have been cooked at every level. It appears that an honest, competent look at the data would have shown that the drug did not work at all. But those Phase III trials are still ongoing, and the question is "why"?
Derek Lowe, an Arkansan by birth, got his BA from Hendrix College and his PhD in organic chemistry from Duke before spending time in Germany on a Humboldt Fellowship on his post-doc. He's worked for several major pharmaceutical companies since 1989 on drug discovery projects against schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, diabetes, osteoporosis and other diseases. To contact Derek, email him directly: derekb.lowe@gmail.com (mailto:derekb.lowe@gmail.com)
