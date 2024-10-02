Ares Management: A Great Business, Just Too Expensive Today

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
820 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Ares Management is a major player in private credit, managing nearly $447 billion across various strategies, with a strong focus on credit investments.
  • The company has experienced significant growth, with an 18% CAGR in AUM and nearly 1300% total shareholder return over the past decade.
  • Ares is well-positioned to benefit from long-term trends in alternative investments, particularly private credit, which is expected to continue growing.
  • Despite its strong business fundamentals, the current valuation appears high at 37.7x 2024 earnings, suggesting growth may already be priced in.

Presenting a new business concept

pixelfit

Introduction

The growing interest in private credit and alternative investments bodes well for companies like Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), a leading alternative asset manager. With nearly half a trillion dollars invested across various strategies, including credit, real estate, and private equity, Ares

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
820 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News