Since I first wrote about Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) in April of this year, the stock has gained some 8.7% compared to 10.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). However, when you factor
Build-A-Bear Remains Undervalued Despite Historic Profitability
Summary
- Build-A-Bear has delivered strong total returns, nearly matching the S&P 500, driven by robust free cash flow generation supporting capital returns and dividends.
- Despite a slight dip in profitability, Build-A-Bear remains undervalued, with the market expecting an 18% decline in NOPAT, which seems unlikely given historical growth.
- Management has created significant economic profits since 2019, although there has been a slight decline in the trailing twelve months.
- The firm's price-to-economic book value ratio of 0.82 indicates an attractive investment opportunity, suggesting the market undervalues its sustainable earnings power.
