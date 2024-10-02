Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Melissa Napier - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Sean Connolly - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Marberger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning. Thank you for listening to our prepared remarks for Conagra Brands First Quarter Earnings. At 9:30 Eastern Time this morning, we will hold a separate live question-and-answer session on today's results, which you can access via webcast on our Investor Relations website. Our press release, presentation materials, and a transcript of these prepared remarks are also available there.

I'm joined this morning by Sean Connolly, our CEO, and Dave Marberger, our CFO. We will be making some forward-looking statements today. And while we are making these statements in good faith based on current information, we do not have any guarantee about the results we will achieve. Descriptions of our risk factors are included in our filings with the SEC.

We will also be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the earnings release and the slides for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and information on our comparability items, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Thanks, Melissa, and thank you all for joining our first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Before we begin, I'd like to extend our sympathies to everyone affected by Hurricane Helene. We are supporting World Kitchen, American Red Cross, and Feeding America, and will continue to monitor the situation to determine how we can further help those in need.

Now let's get started on Slide 4. Q1 marked another quarter of progress in many areas, and I'm proud of the way our team